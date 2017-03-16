Rahul Gandhi To Visit Congress President Sonia Gandhi In The United States Of America

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 16, 2017 19:30 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rahul Gandhi To Visit Congress President Sonia Gandhi In The United States Of America

Congress President Sonia Gandhi went abroad on March 8 on account of a medical check-up.

New Delhi:  Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will travel to the United States of America on Thursday to be with his mother and party President Sonia Gandhi, who has been there on account of a medical check-up.

Rahul Gandhi will accompany her on her return journey, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Sonia Gandhi went abroad on March 8.  In 2011, she was allegedly operated on in the US, but her party refused to provide details of her condition, saying only that she was being treated in America. In August last year, she fell ill during a road show in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency of Varanasi, and was then hospitalized in Delhi, after which her attendance in parliament has been irregular.

Before flying out, she spoke to senior Congress leaders informing them of her plans; she stated that her son Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Vice President, will take decisions on her behalf.

She did not campaign in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. She visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in February for a routine check-up.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was not present in the country when results of the assembly elections from the five states including Uttar Pradesh were declared on March 11. 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READ'This Happens When You Come To Goa To Holiday,' Manohar Parrikar Quips
CongressRahul GandhiSonia GandhiRahul Gandhi and Sonia GandhiUnited States of AmericaCongress president Sonia GandhiAssembly Election Results 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BJP in ManipurGayatri Prajapati arrestedBegum Jaan TrailerBadrinath Ki Dulhania Movie ReviewLive Cricket ScoreAirtel Free 30GB Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................