Rahul Gandhi To Speak At Berkley, Not Giving Talk On Artificial Intelligence

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will on Monday address students at a US university, but will not be giving any talk on artificial intelligence.Tweets by the Congress Vice President's office, and Sam Pitroda, chairman of Overseas Congress, said Gandhi's programme in the US included a series of events in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington and New York."Looking forward to addressing students @UCBerkeley & interacting w/Indian Overseas Congress members w/@sampitroda during my visit to the US (sic)," Rahul Gandhi's office tweeted.Mr Pitroda, who is involved with planning the events, told IANS in an email that Gandhi will not attend the Artificial Intelligence Conference."Rahul Gandhi will be travelling from September 10 to attend various events in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington and New York. He is not coming for the AI conference," he said.Mr Pitroda added that he will also meet "a few important people, listening, interacting and giving a few public speeches including one at the University of California, Berkley on September 11"."He will be addressing a major event in New York organised by the Indian Overseas Congress on September 20," he said.In a series of tweets, Mr Pitroda said: "He is coming to meet with students and academicians and various thinking people in the US. He will be giving a talk at University of California, Berkley. He will be also meeting with Indian Overseas Congress members and others."Mr Gandhi is expected to speak on contemporary India and the path forward at Berkley. India's first Prime Minister and Mr Gandhi's great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru had delivered a speech at Berkeley in 1949.