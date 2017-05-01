Rahul Gandhi Takes A Jibe At Vibrant Gujarat In PM Modi's Home Turf

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday disputed the BJP's development claims in Gujarat and said the governments in the state and at the Centre worked only for a handful of industrialists.As Mr Gandhi launched his party's election campaign in the state, he vowed to fight the state assembly elections "with full force" and defeat the BJP.Addressing a rally in the tribal-dominated Dediapada in Narmada district, Mr Gandhi said the state was being ruled by 10-15 people and that in "Vibrant Gujarat" only these close to the establishment get all the benefits at the cost of others.Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi over "Mann ki Baat" program and said the PM believed only in making people listen to him, instead of listening to the people.Mr Gandhi said the Congress would put all its energies in the Gujarat assembly elections due this year and ensure a defeat of the BJP.Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he had promised jobs to 2 crore youths every year but the government could create only 1 lakh jobs last year and not a single in the current year.All senior Gujarat Congress leaders, state chief Bharatsinh Solanki, Leader of Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela, Ahmed Patel, and the party in-charge for Gujarat Ashok Gehlot sat on the stage with Gandhi.