Rahul Gandhi-Led Meeting A Fake Attempt For Unity: Venkaiah Naidu

All India | | Updated: December 28, 2016 09:55 IST
Venkaiah Naidu said Rahul Gandhi-led meeting against government was fake and won't be successful

Chennai:  Senior BJP leader and Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu has dismissed the Congress-led meet of eight parties against demonetisation, as a "fake attempt for unity" and said it would never succeed.

"This is a fake attempt for unity and it will never succeed. No wise party can join hands with Congress. If they (some political party) are doing it, they are doing so at their own peril," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee along with some regional parties at a meeting in Delhi sought to put up a united face raising the pitch against demonetisation by demanding resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Taking a dig at Mr Gandhi, Mr Naidu claimed, "He has failed to bring unity in his own party. The strength of Congress (in Lok Sabha) has declined from 444 seats to 44 seats."

Referring to scams and corruption during the Congress rule, he claimed, "Earlier Opposition parties had to protest against corruption of the government. But now, the government is fighting against corruption and the opposition is fighting against the government."
 

