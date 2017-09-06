Rahul Gandhi Condemns Gauri Lankesh's Murder, Says 'Truth Will Never Be Silenced'

"The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences and love to her family. The culprits have to be punished," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

All India | | Updated: September 06, 2017 00:03 IST
Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru

New Delhi:  Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh today, saying the truth will never be silenced.

Ms Lankesh, who ran her own Kannada publication, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted, "Gauri a rationalist silenced by gunshots. Her murder is an attempt to stifle reason, to silence those holding contrarian views. Tragic."

She took more than one bullet and died instantaneously. Ms Lankesh, said to be in her 50s, edited a Kannada tabloid 'Lankesh Patrike' besides owning some other publications, and was known for her forthright views against hardline Hindutva politics.
 

