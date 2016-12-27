Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi On Notes Ban, Says Move 'Attack On Poor': Highlights

This demonetisation has done absolutely nothing against corruption. What it has done instead, is to leave people without any money.

This is been a complete failure on part of the government.

The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) must answer on this disaster... he must answer on unemployment.

The PM is not answering anything on allegations of corruption in which he is directly involved (Sahara diaries)

This demonetisation is the biggest scam in independent India.

Modi ji said we will have ache din... Is this what he meant by ache din? People are troubled. He has destroyed the banking system. 50 days are nearly over... what will happen now? In these 50 days, our country has gone back 20 years.

If the restrictions cannot be lifted after the 50th day, then why did you commit to 50 days?

If the restrictions are not lifted after 50 days? Since it was your assurance, will you take responsibility and resign?

In the effort to go cashless, you have ended up being faceless.

Rajiv Gandhi did a wonderful job of bringing mobile phones and computers to India... But your (BJP's) claim of doing things everything overnight is good only from a marketing point of view. The government must lead the people, not fool them.

Modi ji, We await your resignation. If you don't, the people will throw you out of power.

We are going to make a common minimum programme on demonetisation and corruption

We will discuss and talk about this together and have a joint programme

130 people died, parliament did not function who is responsible?

They (the government) have forgiven the rich and wiped out the poor

Lalu ji has announced a "maha dharna" in Bihar

Six per cent of total black money is cash, rest in assets. The government took the decision for this 6 per cent

500 notes still not in circulation

Construction workers are not being paid, every one is suffering

This move (notes ban) has resulted in utter failure, people are jobless and voiceless

We have come together today realising all this

First time in the history of the world 1 man has caused problems for 1.3 billion people.

All the reasons that were given have failed... Be it the reason of counterfeit currency or corruption.

The government has been changing the reason regularly.

The PM must explain the motive behind notes ban.

What is the reason behind this blow to the nation?

If a sincere effort is made by the government to eradicate corruption, not just the Congress, but the entire Opposition will stand behind them. We will all support them.

But in the fight against corruption, how can the PM be made an exception... Why is there no investigation against "Sahara diaries" and emails addressed directly to the then Gujarat chief minister? (Narendra Modi)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a press conference along with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and other opposition leaders as they jointly attacked the government over notes ban.