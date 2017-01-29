Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi And I Like Two Wheels Of A Cycle, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Highlights The two led a 6-km long road show to flag off their campaign for UP polls SP will contest 298 seats, whereas Congress will fight the remaining 105 Rahul Gandhi did not rule out an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Crowds gather as the two young leaders begin their Lucknow roadshow.

New partners Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi were dressed identically in white kurtas and black jackets and displayed much chemistry and bonhomie today at their first public appearance after their parties sealed a deal to contest the Uttar Pradesh elections together. Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who leads the Samajwadi Party, said Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi and he were two wheels of development of the same cycle, invoking his party's election symbol. Rahul Gandhi called it the Sangam, the coming together of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.After their joint press conference in capital Lucknow, the two leaders will hold a six-km road show to flag off their joint campaign. About 15,000 people have gathered since morning at the GPO Park, from where the road show begins.

The alliance, the two leaders said, would bring peace, prosperity and progress, and was focused on defeating the BJP. They had converted their personal rapport and friendship into a partnership, they said, Akhilesh Yadav pointing out that they are also close in age. "We are friends, but that is different. We want to end the politics of anger of the BJP," said Rahul Gandhi, stressing that the differences that the two parties have had with each other are "history.""It is a people's alliance. There is no doubt we will win all the seats. Development work will be faster now," said Akhilesh Yadav.

"We are contesting the elections on similarities and we are both making compromises for the youth of UP and its development," said Rahul Gandhi, playing down the parties' differences over the allocation of 10 seats in Gandhi turf Rae Bareli and Amethi. Who would contest which seat in that area - the parliamentary constituencies of Mr Gandhi and his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi - was not a "central issue but a peripheral one," Rahul Gandhi said of an issue that had reportedly brought the alliance to breakpoint even before it was announced.

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi addressed a host of questions from reporters on the alliance.

"During negotiations there was posturing, Akhilesh said something, I said something, he pretended to be angry and so did I. These are all parts of negotiations, don't take them seriously," Mr Gandhi said. The Congress will play junior partner in these elections, contesting 105 of UP's 403 seats, while the Samajwadi Party will contest the rest.



The Congress and Samajwadi Party alliance is eying 300 of UP's 403 seats.

Mr Gandhi did not rule out the possibility of the partnership extending to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying it was early days yet, but it was "open for discussion, it is possible." Mr Gandhi had been asked whether the alliance, which projects Akhilesh Yadav for UP chief Minister, would also project the Congress leader for Prime Minister on 2019.Both side-stepped questions on whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav, seemingly sulking since his son took over the party earlier this month, would campaign. "We have their blessings," said Akhilesh Yadav.Today's road show will travel through some of Lucknow's most congested areas that have a significant Muslim population. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress hope that by coming together they will consolidate the Muslim vote, which has been split between in the two in previous elections.Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party too is eyeing UP's 18 per cent Muslim vote, and has fielded almost 100 candidates.