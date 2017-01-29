Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi And I Like Two Wheels Of A Cycle, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Highlights
- The two led a 6-km long road show to flag off their campaign for UP polls
- SP will contest 298 seats, whereas Congress will fight the remaining 105
- Rahul Gandhi did not rule out an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls
After their joint press conference in capital Lucknow, the two leaders will hold a six-km road show to flag off their joint campaign. About 15,000 people have gathered since morning at the GPO Park, from where the road show begins.
"It is a people's alliance. There is no doubt we will win all the seats. Development work will be faster now," said Akhilesh Yadav.
"We are contesting the elections on similarities and we are both making compromises for the youth of UP and its development," said Rahul Gandhi, playing down the parties' differences over the allocation of 10 seats in Gandhi turf Rae Bareli and Amethi. Who would contest which seat in that area - the parliamentary constituencies of Mr Gandhi and his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi - was not a "central issue but a peripheral one," Rahul Gandhi said of an issue that had reportedly brought the alliance to breakpoint even before it was announced.
"During negotiations there was posturing, Akhilesh said something, I said something, he pretended to be angry and so did I. These are all parts of negotiations, don't take them seriously," Mr Gandhi said. The Congress will play junior partner in these elections, contesting 105 of UP's 403 seats, while the Samajwadi Party will contest the rest.
Mr Gandhi did not rule out the possibility of the partnership extending to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying it was early days yet, but it was "open for discussion, it is possible." Mr Gandhi had been asked whether the alliance, which projects Akhilesh Yadav for UP chief Minister, would also project the Congress leader for Prime Minister on 2019.
Today's road show will travel through some of Lucknow's most congested areas that have a significant Muslim population. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress hope that by coming together they will consolidate the Muslim vote, which has been split between in the two in previous elections.
Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party too is eyeing UP's 18 per cent Muslim vote, and has fielded almost 100 candidates.