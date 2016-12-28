Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media Over Demonetisation: Highlights

Here are the highlight from his speech:
- The government must inform us how many people have died due to notes ban and what has been done about it have they been compensated?
- If not, then why not? The PM must answer these.
- Modi government must submit a list of all those people who have deposited more than 25 lakhs and make it public. This information must be made public.
- PM Modi has performed demonetisation yagna for 50 families.
- Many people have suffered and for this loss, government should give compensation.
- The restrictions on withdrawals must be lifted now. It is taking away the financial independence of the people of India.
- PM must explain how he plans to compensate the farmers, who have been affected the most by notes ban.
- We demand that their loans be waived off.
- 50 days coming to an end, PM Modi needs to answer key questions.
- What are the collections post November 8? What is the loss incurred by economy?
- How many people have died after November 8? Have they been given compensation?
- Who were the experts who PM consulted before taking this decision? Should share names.
- The List of people who deposited more that 25 lakh rupees should be shared.
- Poor have been worst hit, Congress demands proper compensation.
- Remove limit of 24 thousand rupees, you are stealing financial independence of people.
- Farmers are terribly hit, let go of their debts and buy grain 20 per cent higher than MSP.
- Rahul demands doubling of MNREGA wages and Income Tax and Sales Tax rebate for small businessmen and shopkeepers.
- Swiss government has given PM Modi a list of all people with accounts in Swiss bank, he should make it public.