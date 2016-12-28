Collapse
Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media Over Demonetisation: Highlights

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 28, 2016 11:11 IST
New Delhi:  Rahul Gandhi addresses media over demonetisation.

Here are the highlight from his speech:
  • The government must inform us how many people have died due to notes ban and what has been done about it have they been compensated?
  • If not, then why not? The PM must answer these.
  • Modi government must submit a list of all those people who have deposited more than 25 lakhs and make it public. This information must be made public.
  • PM Modi has performed demonetisation yagna for 50 families.
  • Many people have suffered and for this loss, government should give compensation.
  • The restrictions on withdrawals must be lifted now. It is taking away the financial independence of the people of India.
  • PM must explain how he plans to compensate the farmers, who have been affected the most by notes ban.
  • We demand that their loans be waived off.
  • 50 days coming to an end, PM Modi needs to answer key questions.
  • What are the collections post November 8? What is the loss incurred by economy?
  • How many people have died after November 8? Have they been given compensation?
  • Who were the experts who PM consulted before taking this decision? Should share names.
  • The List of people who deposited more that 25 lakh rupees should be shared.
  • Poor have been worst hit, Congress demands proper compensation.
  • Remove limit of 24 thousand rupees, you are stealing financial independence of people.
  • Farmers are terribly hit, let go of their debts and buy grain 20 per cent higher than MSP.
  • Rahul demands doubling of MNREGA wages and Income Tax and Sales Tax rebate for small businessmen and shopkeepers.
  • Swiss government has given PM Modi a list of all people with accounts in Swiss bank, he should make it public.

     


Rahul GandhiDemonitisation

