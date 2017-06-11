Raabta Box Office Collection Day 2: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon's Film Earns Over Rs 10 Crore Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta collected decent Rs 5.11 crore on Saturday

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's latest film Raabta , which released on Friday, collected decent Rs 5.11 crore on Day 2, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On its opening day,made a business of Rs. 5.61 crore. The film's business dropped by over Rs 50 lakh on Saturday. The film is a love story based on reincarnation. Kriti plays Saira while Sushant features as Shiv. Both are separated by death and later meet each other after centuries. Their love story transcends over time.actor Jim Sarbh stars as the prime antagonist in. The film's current total now stands at Rs 10.72 crore.Here's how muchmade on Day 2.In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 . "Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's film promised a refreshing take on a relationship based on cockiness instead of conventional sap. Sushant and Kriti are trapped in a senseless film. Dinesh Vijan'sis let down," wrote Mr Sen.was embroiled in a copyright suit which settled only a day before the film's release. The makers of Telugu filmclaimed that some portions of their film was plagiarised inis made on a budget of Rs. 55 crore and is is directed by Dinesh Vijan, who earlier produced Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan's. Raabta is Dinesh's first film as a director.released along with Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan'sand Hollywood film, starring Tom Cruise.