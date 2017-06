Raabta Box Office Collection Day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Collects Rs 5 Crore

Highlights Raabta was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore The film opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday Raabta is Dinesh Vijan's first film as director

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon'scollected decent Rs 5 crore on the opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh.'s India business on Day 1 of the film's release is Rs 5.61 crore. Homi Adajani and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar jointly co-produced the film, which is made on a budget of Rs 55 crore.is directed by Dinesh Vijan, who has earlier bankrolled projects likeandis Dinesh's first film as director and it received lukewarm reviews when it released on Friday. The film was embroiled in a copyright suit which settled only a day before the film was set to hit the screens.'s opening day collection:Saibal Chatterjee described Raabta as " part Befikre and part Mirzya " in his review for NDTV. "moves quickly from the superficially attractive to the archaic leaving a gaping hole in the middle," he wrote and gave the film two stars out of five. Meanwhile, Raja Sen in his review wrote: "Despite the refreshment promised by a relationship based on cockiness instead of conventional sap, Dinesh Vijan'sis let down whenever the well-sculpted protagonists open their mouths."is the story of two lovers, who separated by death and meet again in centuries later. The common villain from their two births is doing all that's possible to keep them distanced.Watch the trailer ofreleased along with Rajkummar Rao'sand Hollywood filmstarring Tom Cruise.