Raabta Box Office Collection Day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Collects Rs 5 Crore

Raabta Box Office Collection Day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput's film, which is made on a budget of Rs 55 crore, made Rs Rs 5.61 crore on the opening day

All India | Written by | Updated: June 10, 2017 13:16 IST
79 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Raabta Box Office Collection Day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Collects Rs 5 Crore

Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Raabta was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore
  2. The film opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday
  3. Raabta is Dinesh Vijan's first film as director
Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's Raabta collected decent Rs 5 crore on the opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Raabta's India business on Day 1 of the film's release is Rs 5.61 crore. Homi Adajani and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar jointly co-produced the film, which is made on a budget of Rs 55 crore. Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan, who has earlier bankrolled projects like Cocktail, Go Goa Gone and Hindi Medium. Raabta is Dinesh's first film as director and it received lukewarm reviews when it released on Friday. The film was embroiled in a copyright suit which settled only a day before the film was set to hit the screens.

Raabta's opening day collection:
 

Saibal Chatterjee described Raabta as "part Befikre and part Mirzya" in his review for NDTV. "Raabta moves quickly from the superficially attractive to the archaic leaving a gaping hole in the middle," he wrote and gave the film two stars out of five. Meanwhile, Raja Sen in his review wrote: "Despite the refreshment promised by a relationship based on cockiness instead of conventional sap, Dinesh Vijan's Raabta is let down whenever the well-sculpted protagonists open their mouths."

Raabta is the story of two lovers, who separated by death and meet again in centuries later. The common villain from their two births is doing all that's possible to keep them distanced.

Watch the trailer of Raabta:
 

Raabta released along with Rajkummar Rao's Behen Hogi Teri and Hollywood film The Mummy starring Tom Cruise.

Trending

Share this story on

79 Shares
ALSO READ'God Will Provide', Believe 3 Pakistani Men Who Sired 96 Children
raabta box officeraabta day one collectionsushant singh rajput

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................