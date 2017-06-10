Raabta Box Office Collection Day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput's Film Collects Rs 5 Crore Raabta Box Office Collection Day 1: Sushant Singh Rajput's film, which is made on a budget of Rs 55 crore, made Rs Rs 5.61 crore on the opening day

79 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta New Delhi: Highlights Raabta was made on a budget of Rs 55 crore The film opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday Raabta is Dinesh Vijan's first film as director Raabta collected decent Rs 5 crore on the opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Raabta's India business on Day 1 of the film's release is Rs 5.61 crore. Homi Adajani and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar jointly co-produced the film, which is made on a budget of Rs 55 crore. Raabta is directed by Dinesh Vijan, who has earlier bankrolled projects like Cocktail, Go Goa Gone and Hindi Medium. Raabta is Dinesh's first film as director and it received lukewarm reviews when it released on Friday. The film was embroiled in a copyright suit which settled only a day before the film was set to hit the screens.



Raabta's opening day collection:

#Raabta Fri 5.61 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2017



Saibal Chatterjee described Raabta as "Raabta moves quickly from the superficially attractive to the archaic leaving a gaping hole in the middle," he wrote and gave the film two stars out of five. Meanwhile, Raabta is let down whenever the well-sculpted protagonists open their mouths."



Raabta is the story of two lovers, who separated by death and meet again in centuries later. The common villain from their two births is doing all that's possible to keep them distanced.



Watch the trailer of Raabta:





Raabta released along with Rajkummar Rao's Behen Hogi Teri and Hollywood film The Mummy starring Tom Cruise.



