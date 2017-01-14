Punjab Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Will Take Punjab's Waters To Haryana, Delhi: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Friday it has now become clear that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become chief minister of Punjab to take state's waters to Haryana and Delhi.Addressing an election meeting at Ghubaya in his home constituency Jalalabad, he said the manner in which Mr Kejriwal has made the AAP Punjab leadership, including Bhagwant Mann, a "cannon fodder" was proof of his "intentions"."Kejriwal has ensured that the entire senior leadership of AAP be finished in the elections. He hopes by doing so, he will be able to try for the Chief Minister's chair. But he does not know that he and his party have been completely exposed in Punjab and will not be able to cross the ten figure mark," he claimed.The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president said as far as AAP's Bhagwant Mann was concerned, he was "only good for a few jokes"."He does not even know which village is where. He will never come back to this area after the polls. He can never deliver on development. His sole aim is to defeat your own government," he said. Mr Mann is fighting it out against Akali heavyweight Sukhbir from Jalalabad seat.About Congress, he said the party was in "such a state" that it had not even announced the candidate from the constituency.Mr Badal claimed that this was because the Congress party was remote controlled from Delhi and the Pradesh Congress president did not have any power.He also asked the people to tell whether any development had occurred in the constituency during the Congress' rule. "I, on the other hand, have brought in planned development in the entire area", the Deputy Chief Minister claimed."I have always delivered on all my promises made to you, be it establishing an exclusive school and college for girls, to spending Rs 500 crore to make cemented streets in villages or to spending Rs 35 crore for a hospital," he added.