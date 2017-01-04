Punjab Polls: AAP, Lok Insaaf Party Alliance Announces 2 Candidates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) alliance today announced two candidates from Phagwara and Ludhiana (Central) Assembly constituencies for the upcoming Punjab polls.Addressing media, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Lok Insaaf Party leader Balwinder Singh Bains said that Jarnail Singh Nangal will contest from Phagwara on 'Broom' symbol of AAP while Vipan Sood will contest from Ludhiana (Central) on Lok Insaaf Party symbol.Mr Bains said that the alliance between AAP and LIP is "based on trust and unique of its kind".Although Mr Nagal belongs to LIP, he will contest on Broom symbol.He said that with the implementation of model code of conduct in the state, the people will come out in huge number openly against the SAD-BJP alliance.Talking about demonetisation decision of Modi government, Sanjay Singh said that as party convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAP had earlier said that "it is a scam of Rs 8 lakh crore". He said that PM Modi has taken the decision to "appease Ambani, Adani and Mallya group"."The loan of big industrialists will be waived off with the hard earned money of common people," he said. "AAP-LIP alliance will sweep the elections in Punjab and break the Delhi election result record," said Sanjay Singh.He said the people of Punjab "understand the secret plan" of the Badal family and Amarinder family to contest the elections collectively."Amarinder Singh (Punjab Congress chief), Sukhbir Singh Badal (Punjab deputy Chief Minister and SAD President) and Bikram Singh Majithia (Revenue Minister) ask Kejriwal to contest elections against them but never talk about contesting against each other," he said.He said that if Mr Amarinder considers himself brave then he must contest from Jalalabad against Sukhbir and Bhagwant Mann of AAP.