Punjab Polls: 21 Candidates File Nomination Papers In State

Twenty one candidates including Aam Aadmi Party spokesman Sukhpal Singh Khera today filed their nomination papers for the February four Assembly polls in Punjab. The total number of candidates who have filed their nomination papers has risen to 51 on the third day of filing of papers today for the polls, an election office spokesman said.Mr Khera, a former Congressman, filed his papers from his traditional seat Bholath, while Doda entered into poll arena as Independent from Abohar seat.Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Darshan Singh filed his papers from Gill (reserve) seat, while his party colleague Joginder Singh Jindu filed his papers for Ferozepur rural (reserve) seat.Among others who filed their nomination papers included Tarseem Singh (BSP) from Amritsar east seat, Rajesh Garg of Apna Punjab Party (APP) from Muktsar, Kulbir Singh (Congress) from Zira and Jasbir Singh (BSP) from Sardoolgarh seat.Shiv Lal Doda, who is facing murder charges is at present lodged in Fazilka sub jail in connection with the last year murder of a dalit youth Bhim Tank also filed his nomination as an Independent candidate.No nomination was filed for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, by-poll to which was necessitated following the resignation of sitting lawmaker and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh.Assembly polls and by-poll to Amritsar Lok Sabha seat in Punjab will be held on February 4.Candidates can file their nomination papers till January 18.While scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on January 19, the withdrawal of candidature can be done till January 21.The counting of votes will take place on March 11. Punjab will witness a three-way fight between the SAD, AAP and Congress in all 117 seats.While Congress is going it alone on all seats, ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and its ally BJP will contest on 94 and 23 seats respectively.A new entrant to Punjab Assembly elections, AAP has fielded candidates for 110 seats and it's ally Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) on seven.Other political outfits in the fray include BSP, Apna Punjab Party (APP), the Left comprising CPI and CPI(M), and SAD-Amritsar.