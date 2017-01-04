Punjab Elections 2017: Voting To Be Held On February 4, Results On March 11

EMAIL PRINT Punjab Assembly Election 2017 date has been announced by the Election Commission. New Delhi: for the 114 seats in Punjab will be held on February 4, the Election Commission has announced today. The results of the primarily three-cornered contest between the ruling Akali-BJP combine, the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP and the Congress, will be announced on March 11. In the 2012 assembly elections, in which the ruling combine had been returned to power for a second consecutive term, the Akalis had won 56 seats, the BJP 12. This time, the alliance faces a challenge from Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which had won 4 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.



Here's a ready reckoner for the coming elections: Elections will be held on February 4

Results will be announced on March 11

Number of seats: 114

Ruling alliance: Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP

The results of Punjab Assembly Elections 2012 Akali Dal: 56 seats, 34.7% voteshare

Congress: 46 seats; 40% voteshare

BJP: 12 seats; 7% voteshare

Others: 3 seats

The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2014 Akali Dal: 4 seats , 20% voteshare

BJP: 2 seats, 8.7% voteshare

AAP : 4 seats, 30% voteshare

Congress: 3 seats, 33% voteshare

Alleging that there will be law and order problem during the elections, Mr Kejriwal has appealed to the Election Commission to deploy maximum Central paramilitary forces in Punjab.



The people in Punjab were facing a lot of trouble. They want AAP to come to power in Punjab. A lot of people were scared as well. "I hope and wish that the Election Commission will ensure that there is transparent voting this time. Central forces must be deployed to get rid of anti-social elements," Mr Kejriwal said.



Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has hit back, tweeting that "Punjab's peaceful fabric was never broken ahead of polls. I am sure this year will set new example in holding election in most fair manner."



Assembly elections for the 114 seats in Punjab will be held on February 4, the Election Commission has announced today. The results of the primarily three-cornered contest between the ruling Akali-BJP combine, the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP and the Congress, will be announced on March 11. In the 2012 assembly elections, in which the ruling combine had been returned to power for a second consecutive term, the Akalis had won 56 seats, the BJP 12. This time, the alliance faces a challenge from Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which had won 4 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.Alleging that there will be law and order problem during the elections, Mr Kejriwal has appealed to the Election Commission to deploy maximum Central paramilitary forces in Punjab.The people in Punjab were facing a lot of trouble. They want AAP to come to power in Punjab. A lot of people were scared as well. "I hope and wish that the Election Commission will ensure that there is transparent voting this time. Central forces must be deployed to get rid of anti-social elements," Mr Kejriwal said.Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has hit back, tweeting that "Punjab's peaceful fabric was never broken ahead of polls. I am sure this year will set new example in holding election in most fair manner."