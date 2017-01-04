Punjab Elections 2017: Voting To Be Held On February 4, Results On March 11

Here's a ready reckoner for the coming elections:
- Elections will be held on February 4
- Results will be announced on March 11
- Number of seats: 114
- Ruling alliance: Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP
The results of Punjab Assembly Elections 2012
- Akali Dal: 56 seats, 34.7% voteshare
- Congress: 46 seats; 40% voteshare
- BJP: 12 seats; 7% voteshare
- Others: 3 seats
The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2014
- Akali Dal: 4 seats , 20% voteshare
- BJP: 2 seats, 8.7% voteshare
- AAP : 4 seats, 30% voteshare
- Congress: 3 seats, 33% voteshare
Alleging that there will be law and order problem during the elections, Mr Kejriwal has appealed to the Election Commission to deploy maximum Central paramilitary forces in Punjab.
The people in Punjab were facing a lot of trouble. They want AAP to come to power in Punjab. A lot of people were scared as well. "I hope and wish that the Election Commission will ensure that there is transparent voting this time. Central forces must be deployed to get rid of anti-social elements," Mr Kejriwal said.
Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal has hit back, tweeting that "Punjab's peaceful fabric was never broken ahead of polls. I am sure this year will set new example in holding election in most fair manner."