Punjab Government Shuffles 19 IAS; Moga Gets New Deputy Commissioner

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government today transferred 19 IAS and 43 PCS officers in the state with immediate effect.Vikas Garg, special secretary, health and family welfare has been posted as special secretary agriculture, an official spokesman said.Manpreet Singh, chairman of the Punjab pollution control board, has been transferred as special secretary, excise and taxation while Dilraj Singh, special secretary, revenue becomes deputy commissioner, Moga.Parveen Kumar Thind, deputy commissioner, Moga is the new special secretary-cum-director technical education and industrial training whereas Vinay Bublani, chief executive officer, Jung-e-Azadi Memorial foundation, Jalandhar goes as special secretary revenue and director land records.Shruti, additional deputy commissioner, Ferozepur has been posted as additional secretary industries and commerce while Apneet Riyait, additional deputy commissioner, Ludhiana becomes additional secretary, finance.M K Aravind Kumar, additional deputy commissioner, Fazilka has been transferred as additional secretary home affairs, justice and jails.B Srinivasan, additional deputy commissioner, Gurdaspur has been posted as additional secretary, health and family welfare.Deepti Uppal, additional deputy commissioner, Kapurthala goes as additional secretary information and public relations while Parampal Kaur Sidhu, additional deputy commissioner Barnala becomes additional secretary irrigation.Sanyam Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner, Mansa goes as chief administrator Bathinda development authority.Surabhi Malik, additional commissioner, municipal corporation, Ludhiana becomes additional deputy commissioner Ludhiana whereas Harpreet Singh Sudan, sub divisional magistrate Rajpura goes as additional chief administrator of Patiala development authority.Showkat Ahmad Parray, sub divisional magistrate Malerkotla has been transferred as additional deputy commissioner Patiala while Vishesh Sarangal, sub divisional magistrate Malout goes as additional commissioner municipal corporation Ludhiana.Komal Mittal, sub divisional magistrate, Payal has been posted as sub divisional magistrate, Mukerian while Amrit Singh, sub divisional magistrate, Barnala goes as sub divisional magistrate, Nakodar.Amrit Singh, sub divisional magistrate, Abohar becomes sub divisional magistrate, Amloh.Among the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers shifted include Babita, additional deputy commissioner, Phagwara as special land acquisition collector, Vimal Kumar Setia, additional chief administrator, Patiala development authority, as the additional deputy commissioner, Muktsar.