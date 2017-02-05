Punjab-Goa Elections: Here's What Arvind Kejriwal Said After Voting Ended

New Delhi: After voting in Punjab and Goa ended on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national head Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of the two states. Mr Kejriwal, called the electioneering in both states an "incredible experience" for his party. The leader remained confident of achieving victory in the assembly elections of both Punjab and Goa. Punjab saw a voter turnout of 70 per cent till 5 pm and Goa saw record 83 per cent voters turn up, said Election commission officials.
After hectic campaigning in the states Mr Kejriwal, along with Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia returned to the national capital. A known movie buff, he watched Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Raees' along with Mr Sisodia.
"These elections were fought by the people for the people. They spent money, campaigned door to door," he said in a video posted on his Facebook page.
Expressing confidence that AAP will win the elections, Mr Kejriwal said, "It was an election of hopes. People have high hopes, and we will together fulfil those hopes." The leader reserved special thanks for the NRI supporters, who helped the party in the polls, terming them as "amazing people".
In the same breath, Mr Kejriwal alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government harassed the donors of Aam Aadmi Party.
The Aam Aadmi Party has debuted in these states, in a bid to expand their presence beyond Delhi where they had a landslide victory in 2015. The party has not named a Chief Ministerial candidate, though its lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, AAP's tallest leader in the state, is reportedly top seeded.
Results will be announced in Punjab and Gujarat on March 11 along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur that go to polls this week.