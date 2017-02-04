Punjab Elections 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

Punjab elections 2017: Parkash Singh Badal, Bhagwant Mann and Amarinder Singh are the key candidates.
Chandigarh:
Punjab, where elections are being held today for the state's 117-member assembly, will see the fates of more than 1,100 candidates decided by nearly 20 crore voters. From Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal of the ruling Akali Dal, to lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, who is contesting for the Aam Aadmi Party, and Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab Chief Minister who is contesting for the Congress, the election will see several prominent politicians vying for the electorate's mandate. The results for the elections will be declared on March 11 along with four other states where polls will be held over the next two months.
Heavyweights
|Const No
|Const Name
|Cand Name
|Party
|19003
|Pathankot
|Ashwani Kumar Sharma
|BJP
|19004
|Gurdaspur
|Sucha Singh Chhotepur
|APP
|19007
|Batala
|Gurpreet Singh Waraich
|AAP
|19013
|Majitha
|Himmat Singh Shergill
|AAP
|19013
|Majitha
|Bikram Singh Majithia
|Akali
|19017
|Amritsar Central
|Tarun Chugh
|BJP
|19018
|Amritsar East
|Navjot Singh Sindhu
|Cong
|19023
|Patti
|Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon
|Akali
|19051
|Chamkaur Sahib
|Charanjit Singh Channi
|Cong
|19061
|Ludhiana South
|Balwinder Singh Bains
|LIP
|19062
|Atam Nagar
|Simarjit Singh Bains
|LIP
|19068
|Dakha
|Advocate HS Phoolka
|AAP
|19079
|Jalalabad
|Bhagwant Mann
|AAP
|19079
|Jalalabad
|Sukhbir Singh Badal
|Akali
|19081
|Abohar
|Sunil Kumar Jakhar
|Cong
|19083
|Lambi
|Prakash Singh Badal
|Akali
|19083
|Lambi
|Capt. Amrinder Singh
|Cong
|19092
|Bathinda Urban
|Manpreet Singh Badal
|Cong
|19099
|Lehra
|Rajinder Kaur Bhattal
|Cong
|19111
|Rajpura
|Harjit Singh Grewal
|BJP
|19115
|Patiala
|General J J Singh
|Akali
|19115
|Patiala
|Capt. Amrinder Singh
|Cong