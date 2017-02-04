Budget
Punjab Elections 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

Updated: February 04, 2017 02:03 IST
Punjab elections 2017: Parkash Singh Badal, Bhagwant Mann and Amarinder Singh are the key candidates.

Chandigarh:  Punjab, where elections are being held today for the state's 117-member assembly, will see the fates of more than 1,100 candidates decided by nearly 20 crore voters. From Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal of the ruling Akali Dal, to lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, who is contesting for the Aam Aadmi Party, and Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab Chief Minister who is contesting for the Congress, the election will see several prominent politicians vying for the electorate's mandate. The results for the elections will be declared on March 11 along with four other states where polls will be held over the next two months.
 
                                                         Heavyweights
Const NoConst NameCand NameParty
19003PathankotAshwani Kumar SharmaBJP
19004GurdaspurSucha Singh ChhotepurAPP
19007BatalaGurpreet Singh WaraichAAP
19013MajithaHimmat Singh ShergillAAP
19013MajithaBikram Singh MajithiaAkali
19017Amritsar CentralTarun ChughBJP
19018Amritsar EastNavjot Singh SindhuCong
19023PattiAdesh Pratap Singh KaironAkali
19051Chamkaur SahibCharanjit Singh ChanniCong
19061Ludhiana SouthBalwinder Singh BainsLIP
19062Atam NagarSimarjit Singh BainsLIP
19068DakhaAdvocate HS PhoolkaAAP
19079JalalabadBhagwant MannAAP
19079JalalabadSukhbir Singh BadalAkali
19081AboharSunil Kumar JakharCong
19083LambiPrakash Singh BadalAkali
19083LambiCapt. Amrinder SinghCong
19092Bathinda UrbanManpreet Singh BadalCong
19099LehraRajinder Kaur BhattalCong
19111RajpuraHarjit Singh GrewalBJP
19115PatialaGeneral J J SinghAkali
19115PatialaCapt. Amrinder SinghCong


