Punjab Elections 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

Heavyweights Const No Const Name Cand Name Party 19003 Pathankot Ashwani Kumar Sharma BJP 19004 Gurdaspur Sucha Singh Chhotepur APP 19007 Batala Gurpreet Singh Waraich AAP 19013 Majitha Himmat Singh Shergill AAP 19013 Majitha Bikram Singh Majithia Akali 19017 Amritsar Central Tarun Chugh BJP 19018 Amritsar East Navjot Singh Sindhu Cong 19023 Patti Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon Akali 19051 Chamkaur Sahib Charanjit Singh Channi Cong 19061 Ludhiana South Balwinder Singh Bains LIP 19062 Atam Nagar Simarjit Singh Bains LIP 19068 Dakha Advocate HS Phoolka AAP 19079 Jalalabad Bhagwant Mann AAP 19079 Jalalabad Sukhbir Singh Badal Akali 19081 Abohar Sunil Kumar Jakhar Cong 19083 Lambi Prakash Singh Badal Akali 19083 Lambi Capt. Amrinder Singh Cong 19092 Bathinda Urban Manpreet Singh Badal Cong 19099 Lehra Rajinder Kaur Bhattal Cong 19111 Rajpura Harjit Singh Grewal BJP 19115 Patiala General J J Singh Akali 19115 Patiala Capt. Amrinder Singh Cong

Punjab, where elections are being held today for the state's 117-member assembly, will see the fates of more than 1,100 candidates decided by nearly 20 crore voters. From Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal of the ruling Akali Dal, to lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, who is contesting for the Aam Aadmi Party, and Captain Amarinder Singh, former Punjab Chief Minister who is contesting for the Congress, the election will see several prominent politicians vying for the electorate's mandate. The results for the elections will be declared on March 11 along with four other states where polls will be held over the next two months.