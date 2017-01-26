Punjab Elections 2017: In First Of Its Kind, Liquor Distribution Slips Seized In Ludhiana

Feeling the heat from frequent raids by flying squad formed by the Election Commission, the politicians have changed modus operandi. They are now using slips to distribute liquor to lure voters. A team of excise officials conducted raids at two wine shops in Samrala assembly constituency in the Ludhiana district and seized bundles of such slips from them.VK Singh, Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, told NDTV, "It is the first of its kind seizure by our raiding team. We were getting inputs about the new tactics to distribute liquor among voters through slips."After receiving a tip off, a team of excise officials, led by Additional excise and taxation commissioner Kumar Saurabh Raj, conducted raid at two wine shops in Bhattian and Mand Jharaudi villages of Samrala on Wednesday morning. To its surprise the team found eight bundles, each containing 90-100 liquor distribution slips, and a stamp from the stores. This is first such seizure after the model code of conduct came into effect in Punjab, which votes for a new government next month."With poll date round the corner, certain elements were planning to use these slips to distribute liquor to influence voters, we are interrogating the staff of wine shops to find out if they were meant for any particular candidate," said Mr Singh.Slips mentioned 'two bottle Royal Arm', 'two bottle McD Rum', 'One bottle Hamira' and 'one C/S McD Rum'.The raiding team also seized old stock of Indian made foreign liquor including 162 bottles, 10 pints and 272 quarters of high end brands.