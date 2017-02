Punjab Elections 2017: Congress Tops List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases

Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases Party Total number of candidates analyzed Candidates with Declared criminal Cases Akali 94 10 BJP 23 2 Cong 117 14 AAP 112 12 BSP 111 8 APP 77 7 SS 15 2 Others 596 45 Total 1145 100 Source : ADR

Punjab will hold elections for its 117-member assembly today where around 20 crore people will elect their representatives from among 1,100 candidates. According to the Association For Democratic Reforms or ADR, at 14 out of 117, the Congress has the highest number of candidates with criminal cases against them. With 12 out of 117 candidates with criminal cases against them, the ruling Akali Dal-BJP alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party tie for the second spot. The Supreme Court had in 2015 made it mandatory for candidates to reveal their criminal antecedents while filing nomination papers.