Punjab Elections 2017: Amarinder Singh Will Be Next Chief Minister, Says Rahul Gandhi

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress chief, is the party's presumptive chief minister, said Rahul Gandhi today in his first public speech as he began a three-day tour of Punjab, where elections will be held next week. The Rahul Gandhi election tour is focused on a takedown of the Badals, who rule Punjab at the head of an Akali Dal-BJP government.
Highlights
- Rahul Gandhi begins Punjab tour with takedown of ruling Badal family
- Names state Congress chief Amarinder as Chief Minister candidate
- Navjot Sidhu had indicated would be happy to be considered for the job
"There is a cut for the Badal family in everything in the state. Punjab pays a Badal tax," said the Congress vice president, who will visit all the Badal citadels, including Lambi, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's constituency and Jalalabad, his son and deputy Sukhbir Badal's seat.
Captain Amarinder Singh has challenged the chief minister in Lambi. While Captain has unofficially been seen as the Congress' choice for Chief Minister should the party come to power in Punjab, there was speculation since the entry into the party of the very popular Navjot Singh Sidhu earlier this month, on whether the position could in fact be open.
Mr Sidhu had indicated he would be happy to be considered for the top job. After years of attacking the Congress and its top leaders, the cricketer turned politician was the opening act at Mr Gandhi's mega rally today, slipping into his new role with apparent ease. In his trademark style, Mr Sidhu used rhyme and limerick to praise the Congress vice president and pitch for the return of the party in Punjab.
Much like Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress chose to open its big attack on the ruling alliance from Majitha, the assembly constituency of Bikram Singh Majithia, an influential and controversial minister in the Badal government.
Bikram Singh Majithia is the brother-in-law of the Sukhbir Badal and both rival parties AAP and the Congress have his arrest high on their list of promises to voters, alleging his involvement in Punjab's drug trade. The minister has dismissed the allegations as "mudslinging".
"We will have to look for answers to questions like who is responsible for the drug menace and who is to be punished for this. I promise you, if the Congress comes to power in Punjab, we will make a law against this menace," said Rahul Gandhi in a fierce attack.