Punjab Elections 2017: Amarinder Singh Holds Door-To-Door Campaigning In Lambi

Punjab Congress' chief ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh today held door-to-door canvassing at Lambi--Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal's pocket borough, to seek votes for the party, promising to end the "problems" faced by the people.During campaigning, the Congress leader, who is contesting from Patiala and Lambi seats, stopped frequently to speak to villagers and listened to their problems."With Congress flags fluttering all over the area, the poll verdict already seemed to be out," he said. Some local leaders claimed that there was distribution of money by Vicky Middhukhera, cousin of Sukhbir Badal's close aide, Tejinder Singh Middhukhera, last night.Mr Singh assured the villagers in both the places that he would break the Akali fetters immediately on coming to power.People could be seen rushing out of their homes on seeing Captain Amarinder's car, which moved just 2-3 kms an hour as a result of the crowds waiting to meet him.Mr Singh had a chat with children, inquiring about their studies and future plans, and urged them to ensure that the polling tomorrow goes off peacefully, without any disruption.With voting just a few hours away, Mr Singh exuded confidence of winning Lambi, as well as his hometown of Patiala, hands down.Encouraged by the response of the villagers, the Congress chief ministerial candidate vowed to bring development and prosperity back to Punjab.