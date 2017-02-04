Punjab Elections 2017: Akali Dal-BJP Top List Of Rich Candidates

Party wise break up of Rich Candidates Party Total number of candidates analyzed No of Rich Candidates Akali 94 87 BJP 23 20 Cong 117 103 AAP 112 71 IND 304 69 APP 77 24 BSP 111 16 SADM 54 12 Democratic Swaraj Party 19 5 Lok Insaaf Party 6 5 CPI 23 2 AITC 20 2 Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party 8 2 CPI(M) 12 2 IUML 1 1 Revolutionary Marxist Party of India 13 2 NCP 7 1 Punjab Democratic Party 4 1 Bharatiya Republic Paksha 2 1 RSP 2 1 Indian Krantikari Lehar 4 1 Other 132 0 Total 1145 428 Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR

Voting for the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held today. Nearly 20 crore voters will decide the fate of over 1,100 candidates. According to the Association For Democratic Reforms or ADR, all the major parties contesting the polls this time have fielded several candidates whose assets are worth more than Rs 1 crore. While the ruling Akali Dal and BJP alliance tops the chart with 107 of its 117 candidates analysed falling in this category, the Congress comes a close second with 103 of 117 candidates declaring assets over Rs 1 crore, ADR says. Like Goa, the newcomer Aam Aadmi Party however falls behind here too, with 71 out of 112 candidates studied - being declared "rich".