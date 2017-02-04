Budget
Punjab Elections 2017: Akali Dal-BJP Top List Of Rich Candidates

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 04, 2017 04:08 IST
Punjab Elections 2017: The ruling Akali Dal and BJP alliance tops the chart.

Chandigarh:  Voting for the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held today. Nearly 20 crore voters will decide the fate of over 1,100 candidates. According to the Association For Democratic Reforms or ADR, all the major parties contesting the polls this time have fielded several candidates whose assets are worth more than Rs 1 crore. While the ruling Akali Dal and BJP alliance tops the chart with 107 of its 117 candidates analysed falling in this category, the Congress comes a close second with 103 of 117 candidates declaring assets over Rs 1 crore, ADR says. Like Goa, the newcomer Aam Aadmi Party however falls behind here too, with 71 out of 112 candidates studied - being declared "rich".
 
                                 Party wise break up of Rich Candidates
PartyTotal number of candidates analyzedNo of Rich Candidates
Akali9487
BJP2320
Cong117103
AAP11271
IND30469
APP7724
BSP11116
SADM5412
Democratic Swaraj Party195
Lok Insaaf Party65
CPI232
AITC202
Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Party82
CPI(M)122
IUML11
Revolutionary Marxist Party of India132
NCP71
Punjab Democratic Party41
Bharatiya Republic Paksha21
RSP21
Indian Krantikari Lehar41
Other1320
Total1145428
Note : Rich candidates are candidates whose assets are 1 Cr and above Source : ADR


