Punjab Elections 2017: AAP To Deploy 15,000 Volunteers With Spy Cameras

Aap Aadmi Party (AAP), which is eyeing to wrest power in Punjab, will deploy 15,000 volunteers equipped with spy cameras outside the polling stations in the state tomorrow to keep a "close watch on distribution of liquor or cash to lure voters".AAP's national Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also stay in Chandigarh to keep a "tab" on the polling so as to "check any illegal activity" during the high-stakes Assembly election."We will deploy 15,000 volunteers outside the polling stations in the state. They will be equipped with spy cameras, button hole cameras and key chain cameras to keep a check on any illegal activity going on to influence voters," a party leader said today.They will check whether any voter is being "induced by liquor or cash by political opponents", he said."As soon as such activity comes to light, the team stationed at Chandigarh will immediately point out the illegal activity to the Election Commission for prompt action," the leader said.He said the volunteers have been given training for last 15-20 days to operate spy cameras. AAP had done the similar tactic during Delhi polls and claimed to have seen "good results with seizure of cash and liquor".The AAP leader said Kejriwal's presence here "will be a moral support for the party candidates". AAP is locked in a three-cornered poll contest in Punjab, which is going to polls for 117 assembly seats tomorrow, against Congress and SAD-BJP combine.