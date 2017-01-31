Punjab Elections 2017: 3 Killed In Blast Near Rally Of Congress Candidate

Days before voting in the Punjab assembly elections, at least three persons were killed in a powerful blast in a car close to a rally of a Congress candidate near Bathinda on Tuesday evening, police said.Nearly 15 people were injured in the blast in Maur Mandi town, which took place close to where Congress candidate Harminder Jassi was addressing a gathering. Maur Mandi is about 200 kilometres from state capital Chandigarh.The injured, 10 of them in serious condition, were rushed to hospitals in Maur Mandi and Bathinda.Mr Jassi, who is a relative of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was whisked away by his security personnel following the blast.Eyewitnesses said that the white Maruti 800 car, in which the blast took place, was parked at the spot for some time and no one removed it despite police making announcements to get it removed.Some alleged that a few shots were also fired towards Mr Jassi's car.The eyewitnesses said that a pressure cooker, filled with iron nails and other metallic things, was found lying near the car.The car, in which the blast took place, was completely destroyed in the incident.Police officials rushed to the spot and were investigating the incident. They did not rule out conspiracy behind the incident.Punjab will vote for a new government on Friday.