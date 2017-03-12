Punjab Election Results 2017: Just 6 Women Make It To Assembly

Only six of the 81 contesting women candidates managed to secure a place in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. The winning candidates, three from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) each, marked merely 5 per cent of the Assembly's strength.Among the winners are AAP's Rupinder Kaur, who won Bathinda rural seat, Sarvjit Kaur (Jagraon) and Prof Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo) and Congress's Aruna Chaudhary (Dinanagar), Satkar Kaur (Ferozepur rural) and Razia Sultana (Malerkotla).Among women leaders, Aruna Chaudhary won by the highest margin of 31,917 votes and Rubinder Kaur Rubu emerged victorious with the lowest vote (10,778) difference.In the 2012 assembly polls, 14 out of the 93 nominees had made it to the House.BSP candidate Mumtaz, a transgender, contested the elections from Buchho Mandi in Bathinda district, but lost by 1,137 votes.On Saturday, the Congress upturned the SAD-BJP alliance in the polls by ending 10-year regime of the Badal family. The Congress in Punjab, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, is set to return to power after a gap of a decade, decimating on its way the ruling Akalis and dashing the hopes of newbie Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Prominent among them is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who quit the BJP to join the Congress before the elections and contested from Amritsar East. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which many expected to win the state, managed to bag just 23 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance won merely 18 seats.