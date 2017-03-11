NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Punjab Election Results 2017: Why Arvind Kejriwal Lost, According To Navjot Singh Sidhu, Celebrating Victory

Edited by | Updated: March 11, 2017 13:32 IST
Punjab results 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu called contest as battle for "Congress's identity and its Pagdi".

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arvind Kejriwal lost because his intention was not pure: Navjot Sidhu
  2. He said the battle for Punjab was for 'Congress's identity and honour'
  3. Congress is set to make a comeback in Punjab after 10 years
Navjot Singh Sidhu today credited his victory and that of his Congress party to Rahul Gandhi, Captain Amarinder Singh and Priyanka Gandhi, and launched into his characteristic stream of quotable quotes. "I promise to Sonia Gandhi that we will sacrifice anything to restore the glory of Punjab," the cricketer-turned-politician told reporters.

He described the Punjab contest as a battle for "Congress's identity and its Pagdi (honour)" - he touched his own bright yellow pagdi or turban.

The Congress is set to return to power in Punjab with a huge majority. The Akali-BJP combine, which was in power for 10 years, has been reduced to number three, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP was Mr Sidhu's original destination after he quit the BJP, upset about being sidelined and denied his Amritsar seat in the 2014 election.

After months of negotiations, Mr Sidhu turned his focus to the Congress.

"Arvind Kejriwal lost because his niyat (intention) was not pure. He wanted power for himself," Mr Sidhu said, taking a dig at the AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister.

Punjab has 117 seats, a party needs 59 to form the government.

The Congress campaign was led by Captain Amarinder Singh, who turns 75 today.

