Punjab Election Results 2017: Who Will Win - AAP Or Congress?

Punjab Election Results 2017: Counting of voting will take place today morning.



(With Agency Inputs)



Will Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bring an end to Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP)? While five exit polls called it a close fight between the Congress and the debutant AAP, all speculations will come to an end once the election results are announced tomorrow, March 11. Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab will begin at from 8 am at 54 centres in 27 locations across the state. According to a spokesperson from the election office, live election results will be telecast on TV screens at district election offices, prominent public places and malls. Poll results will be updated on the Election Commission's website at regular intervals.The exit polls further predicted an end to the ruling alliance. According to former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who joined the Congress days before the Punjab assembly elections , AAP will get around 40 seats and the SAD-BJP alliance about 10. However, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal claimed that his current alliance will win 72 seats. The AAP is also confident of bagging over 90 seats.Punjab by-polls were held in a single phase on February 4, recording 78.60 per cent polling. A total of 1,145 candidates are contesting in the elections. More than 14,000 officials have been deployed at 54 counting centres. Except for election observers, no one else will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the counting centres.Counting for five assembly elections - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - will begin 8 am tomorrow morning. By 12 noon, a final picture could emerge on who would be the major players in the five states.