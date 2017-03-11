Punjab Election Results 2017: PM Modi Congratulates Amarinder Singh On Poll Win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up Congress leader Amarinder Singh to congratulate him on the electoral victory in Punjab.
"Spoke to @capt_amarinder & congratulated him on the win in Punjab," PM Modi tweeted.
His tweet came as the Congress party was heading towards forming the government in Punjab.
The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party combine received a major drubbing in these Assembly elections.
PM Modi also wished Mr Singh on his 75th birthday, which falls on the same day.
"Also wished him (Amarinder) a happy birthday & prayed for his long & healthy life," the Prime Minister added.
The Congress leader was born on this day in 1942 in Patiala, Punjab.