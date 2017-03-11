Punjab Election Results 2017: PM Modi Congratulates Amarinder Singh On Poll Win

PM Modi also wished Congress leader Amarinder Singh on his 75th birthday.

Spoke to @capt_amarinder & congratulated him on the win in Punjab. Also wished him a happy birthday & prayed for his long & healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2017

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up Congress leader Amarinder Singh to congratulate him on the electoral victory in Punjab."Spoke to @capt_amarinder & congratulated him on the win in Punjab," PM Modi tweeted.His tweet came as the Congress party was heading towards forming the government in Punjab.The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party combine received a major drubbing in these Assembly elections.PM Modi also wished Mr Singh on his 75th birthday, which falls on the same day."Also wished him (Amarinder) a happy birthday & prayed for his long & healthy life," the Prime Minister added.The Congress leader was born on this day in 1942 in Patiala, Punjab.