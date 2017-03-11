NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Live TVResultsCandidatesMapPersonalitiesPartiesSeatsRegionsNewsMore

Punjab Election Results 2017: PM Modi Congratulates Amarinder Singh On Poll Win

All India | | Updated: March 11, 2017 15:09 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Punjab Election Results 2017: PM Modi Congratulates Amarinder Singh On Poll Win

PM Modi also wished Congress leader Amarinder Singh on his 75th birthday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called up Congress leader Amarinder Singh to congratulate him on the electoral victory in Punjab.

"Spoke to @capt_amarinder & congratulated him on the win in Punjab," PM Modi tweeted.

His tweet came as the Congress party was heading towards forming the government in Punjab.The ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party combine received a major drubbing in these Assembly elections.

PM Modi also wished Mr Singh on his 75th birthday, which falls on the same day.

"Also wished him (Amarinder) a happy birthday & prayed for his long & healthy life," the Prime Minister added.

The Congress leader was born on this day in 1942 in Patiala, Punjab.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READUP Election Results 2017: 'If You Were Rahul Gandhi, Would You Quit?' Sandeep Dikshit Responded....
Amarinder SinghPunjab Election Results 2017Prime Minister Narendra ModiPM ModiShiromani Akali DalBharatiya Janata PartyBJP
................... Advertisement ...................

Results

Personalities

From the Newsroom

MLAs with Criminal Cases

Crorepati MLAs

Quick Links

Live Election ResultsUttar PradeshUttarakhandPunjabManipurGoaElections 2017MeerutJalalabadKairana
................... Advertisement ...................