Punjab Election Results 2017: List Of Winning Candidates

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which many expected to win the state, managed to bag just 23 seats

Punjab Election Results 2017: Winning Candidates

CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATE (PARTY) Sujanpur Dinesh Singh (BJP) Bhoa Joginder Pal (INC) Pathankot Amit (INC) Gurdaspur Barindermeet Singh Pahra (INC) Dina Nagar Aruna Chaudhary (INC) Qadian Fatehjang Singh Bajwa (INC) Batala Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal (SAD) Sri Hargobindpur Balwinder Singh (INC) Fatehgarh Churian Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa (INC) Dera Baba Nanak Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa (INC) Ajnala Harpartap Singh (INC) Raja Sansi Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (INC) Majitha Bikram Singh Majithia (SAD) Jandiala Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala (INC) Amritsar West Raj Kumar Verka (INC) Amritsar Central Om Parkash Soni (INC) Amritsar East Navjot Singh Sidhu (INC) Amritsar South Inderbir Singh Bolaria (INC) Attari Tarsem Singh D.C. (INC) Tarn Taran Dr. Dharambir Agnihotri (INC) Khem Karan Sukhpal Singh Bhullar (INC) Patti Harminder Singh Gill (INC) Khadoor Sahib Ramanjeet Singh Sahota Sikki (INC) Baba Bakala Santokh Singh (INC) Bholath Sukhpal Singh (AAP) Kapurthala Rana Gurjit Singh (INC) Sultanpur Lodhi Navtej Singh Cheema (INC) Phagwara Som Parkash (BJP) Phillaur Baldev Singh Khaira (SAD) Nakodar Gurpratap Singh Wadala (SAD) Shahkot Ajit Singh Kohar (SAD) Kartarpur Ch. Surinder Singh (INC) Jalandhar West Sushil Kumar Rinku (INC) Jalandhar Central Rajinder Beri (INC) Jalandhar North Avtar Singh Junior (INC) Jalandhar Cantt. Pargat Singh Powar (INC) Adampur Pawan Kumar Tinu (SAD) Mukerian Rajnish Kumar Babbi (INC) Dasuya Arun Dogra (INC) Urmar Sangat Singh Gilzian (INC) Sham Chaurasi Pawan Kumar Adia (INC) Hoshiarpur Sunder Sham Arora (INC) Chabbewal Dr. Raj Kumar (INC) Garhshankar Jai Krishan (AAP) Banga Sukhwinder Kumar (SAD) Nawan Shahr Angad Singh (INC) Balachaur Darshan Lal (INC) Anandpur Sahib Kanwar Pal Singh (INC) Rupnagar Amarjit Singh (AAP) Chamkaur Sahib Charanjit Singh Channi (INC) Kharar Kanwar Sandhu (AAP) S.A.S.Nagar Balbir Singh Sidhu (INC) Bassi Pathana Gurpreet Singh (INC) Fatehgarh Sahib Kuljit Singh Nagra (INC) Amloh Randeep Singh (INC) Khanna Gurkirat Singh Kotli (INC) Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon (INC) Sahnewal Sharanjit Singh Dhillon (SAD) Ludhiana East Sanjeev Talwar (INC) Ludhiana South Balvinder Singh Bains (LIP) Atam Nagar Simarjeet Singh Bains (LIP) Ludhiana Central Surinder Kumar Dawar (INC) Ludhiana West Bharat Bhushan (Ashu) (INC) Ludhiana North Rakesh Pandey (INC) Gill Kuldeep Singh Vaid(Bulara) (INC) Payal Lakhvir Singh Lakha (INC) Dakha Harvinder Singh Phoolka (AAP) Raikot Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal (AAP) Jagraon Saravjit Kaur Manuke (AAP) Nihal Singh Wala Manjit Singh (AAP) Bhagha Purana Darshan Singh Brar (INC) Moga Harjot Kamal Singh (INC) Dharamkot Sukhjit Singh (INC) Zira Kulbir Singh (INC) Firozpur City Parminder Singh Pinki (INC) Firozpur Rural Satkar Kaur (INC) Guru Har Sahai Gurmeet Singh Sodhi (INC) Jalalabad Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) Fazilka Davinder Singh Ghubaya (INC) Abohar Arun Narang (BJP) Balluana Nathu Ram (INC) Lambi Parkash Singh (SAD) Gidderbaha Amrinder Singh Alias Raja Warring (INC) Malout Ajaib Singh Bhatti (INC) Muktsar Kanwarjit Singh (SAD) Faridkot Kusaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon (INC) Kotkapura Kultar Singh Sandhwan (AAP)

For results of all constituencies, click here.

The Congress in Punjab, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, is set to return to power after a gap of a decade, decimating on its way the ruling Akalis and dashing the hopes of newbie Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).Congress' candidates have won or are leading in 76 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Prominent among them is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who quit the BJP to join the Congress before the elections and contested from Amritsar East. He credited his victory to Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which many expected to win the state, managed to bag just 23 seats, but scored better than the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance, which has won only 18 seats.Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has won the Jalalabad assembly seat with a margin of 18,500 votes defeating AAP's Punjab poster boy Bhagwant Mann.Congress' Amarinder Singh, who will be Chief Minister, won the Patiala seat - his home turf - defeating AAP's Balbir Singh by a massive 52,407 votes. But he lost, Lambi, the other seat he contested to outgoing chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.The other big winner from the Congress is Badal family rebel Manpreet Singh Badal from Bathinda Urban, bagging 63,942 votes.