Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Hints At Major Financial Decisions In Budget

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday hinted that major decisions will be taken in the state budget to fulfil Congress's key electoral promises. The CM underlined his commitment to good governance and pointed out that 140 important decisions, which did not have financial implications, were taken by the government at the first Cabinet meeting. "The budget will address some of the more financially critical issues," he said.A number of Congress MLAs accompanied Mr Singh on the occasion. Others who were present included former Union Minister Venod Sharma, senior Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Sharma and Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon. Though, he said he would not disclose the announcements likely to be made in the forthcoming budget, the CM said he was committed to fulfilling every single promise made to the people of Punjab.Vowing to break the cable nexus of the Akalis, whom he blamed for monopolization of everything, including news, Mr Singh alleged the SAD-BJP regime had ruined the state "with its corruption and mismanagement", which would be exposed by the white paper his government would soon be releasing.He also said that Major Leetul Gogoi, who tied a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir to the bonnet of an army jeep as a "human shield" against stone-pelters, showed exemplary presence of mind and saved his men from imminent death.Major Gogoi had the option of abandoning his mission or shooting his way in and out, which would have resulted in many casualties, Mr Singh pointed out, adding he would have done the same thing if he were in the major's place.The Chief Minister, however, stressed that the job of maintaining peace did not lie with the Army and Kashmir needed a political solution, which only the central and state governments could provide.