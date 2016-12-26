Punjab Appoints 9 Sportspersons As Deputy Superintendent of Police

Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh and runner Mandeep Kaur were among the nine international sportspersons who were handed appointment letters for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police by the Punjab government today in Chandigarh.Along with prolific midfielder Manpreet Singh, five hockey players Akashdeep Singh, Sarvanjit Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi and Dharamvir Singh were appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police under the sports quota at a function attended by Punjab's Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.Other sports personalities who were offered the DSP posts in the Punjab Police weree three-time Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mandeep Kaur, Asian Games silver medallist athlete Khusbir Kaur, and Asian Games bronze medalist athlete Amandeep Kaur.Mr Manpreet said in a Hockey India (HI) release: "It is a great honour to get appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police. I would like to thank the Punjab government for recognising our efforts in hockey."Mr Mandeep flew down from Kolkata where he was playing the Beighton Cup for the ceremony in Chandigarh.He, along with Mr Akashdeep, Mr Ramandeep, Mr Chandi and Mr Dharamvir was part of the Indian hockey team that won the gold medal at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.Mr Manpreet and Mr Akashdeep were also in the team that won the historic silver medal at the FIH Champions Trophy in London earlier this year, besides representing the country at the 2016 Rio Olympics and also winning the Asian Champions Trophy this year.Mr Sarvanjit represented the country in the 2012 Olympic Games held in London.Mandeep Kaur was part of the Indian team that won 4X400 metres relay race in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games and the 2010 Commonwealth Games.