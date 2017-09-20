High Court Issues Notice To Haryana Govt; No Relief For Ryan Trustees

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today refrained from granting a stay on the arrest of the three trustees of Ryan International Group in connection with the killing of a student in its Gurgaon school.The single judge bench of Justice Inderjit Singh did not grant a stay on their arrest and issued notice to the Haryana government on the anticipatory bail plea filed by them.The court then posted the matter for Monday."The single bench has issued notice of motion to the Haryana government seeking its response on the anticipatory bail plea," said the counsel for the Ryan trustees.The group CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto, had approached the High Court last week seeking anticipatory bail.On September 14, the Bombay High Court had also rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of the three Mumbai-based trustees.The Pintos had approached the Bombay High Court after the school was accused of negligence in the death of seven-year- old Pradyuman, who was found with his throat slit in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8.Bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested in connection with the crime, with the police alleging that the 42-year-old man had killed the boy with a knife after he had resisted an attempt to sodomise him.