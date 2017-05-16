Punjab AAP Unit Dissolved, Says Party State Chief Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab unit of Aam Aadmi Party was on Monday dissolved during the first meeting held under newly appointed party's state president Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh.AAP senior leaders including HS Phoolka, Prof Sadhu Singh, Aman Arora and Sukhpal Singh Khaira were present during the meeting.The marathon meeting that started on Monday morning and lasted till late evening was attended by all MLAs, party candidates, Zone co-coordinators and other office bearers, a party spokesman said.The positive and negative feedbacks regarding Vidhan Sabha elections were discussed during the meeting, he said.The Punjab unit co-president, Aman Arora will meet the volunteers and office bearers throughout state and take their suggestions regarding appointment of new office bearers, he said.Mr Arora will start his tour under 'AAP Apnya Naal' programme from May 18.The party has decided to form a disciplinary committee to look after issues related to anti party activities of the member.The committee will keep a vigil on anti-party activities on print, electronic, social media etc and will act against those found guilty.The issue of contesting upcoming civic polls and Gurdaspur by-poll were discussed in the meeting.Addressing the media, Mr Mann said that the rumours and misinformation being spread by the Congress, the SAD and the BJP will not affect the AAP, and the party will bounce back with more strength.He said that lakhs of volunteers are still connected with the party.Mr Mann said that AAP will continue to raise the issues related to public importance and will perform the duty of opposition leader with great responsibility.Replying about the infighting within the party, Mr Mann said that party was like a family and there can be difference of opinion and it will be sorted out very soon.He said that efforts will be made to console those got separated from the party in the past.Mr Arora said that he will start his Punjab tour from May 18 and will try to interact with the volunteers throughout the state.He said that suggestions will be taken from the volunteers for future course of action and formation of new body in the state.Mr Khaira said that party will fight for the rights of people collectively and will not let the government to run away from its responsibilities.He said that AAP will create pressure on the government to act against the corrupt minister of previous Akali government.Accusing Amarinder Singh government of following the footsteps of Akali government, Mr Phoolka said that in what capacity wife of Singh, Parneet Kaur is inaugurating the projects in Punjab."Neither she is an MLA nor holds any constitutional post, then how can she inaugurate electric crematon ground then?" asked Mr Phoolka.