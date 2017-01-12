Puducherry, Karaikal Drought Hit, Says V Narayanasamy

Puducherry and Karaikal regions are drought hit and affected farmers would be adequately compensated, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Wednesday.He said in a release in Puducherry that Land tax due from farmers would be waived besides the Centre would be approached for drought relief fund.Puducherry government has also urged the Centre to depute a team for an on the spot assessment of drought situation in the two regions, he said.Farmers facing drought situation in Karaikal have suffered loss of paddy crop on 4000 hectares there. Similarly paddy, sugarcane, ground nuts, cereals and also horticultural crops have been lost on 8900 hectares in Puducherry, he said.The government is now getting a relief package ready to ensure that the farmers were adequately compensated, he added.