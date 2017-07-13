Protests Over Gangster's Encounter Turn Violent In Rajasthan's Nagaur

At least 16 policemen were injured, including a Superintendent of Police, as hundreds of protesters turned violent in in a village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Wednesday. The villagers were demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI into what they say was a staged encounter of gangster Anandpal Singh last month.A mob attacked a police team with stones and set a police vehicle on fire in Sanwarda village in Nagaur district late Wednesday evening, injuring 16 policemen, including the Superintendent of Police, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) NRK Reddy told IANS.Though the police denied it, eyewitnesses claimed at least four protesters too were injured.Three seriously injured policemen were rushed to a hospital in Jaipur.Thousands of persons had gathered in the village from all over the state to demand a CBI probe into the death of gangster Anandpal Singh, who was killed on June 24 in Churu district.His family claimed he was killed despite his willingness to surrender before police and that it was a part of the political conspiracy to eliminate him. The gangster's family is yet to cremate the body.The protesters also damaged a section of the railway tracks in the area, following which rail traffic was diverted between Ladnu-Kuchaman section."They also blocked a railway track but it was cleared and the agitators were removed from there," Mr Reddy said.Earlier, the police was deployed and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure imposed in the village due to the protest.