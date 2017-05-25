Protesting Woman Blocks Yogi Adityanath's Convoy, Sparks Security Scare

In an unusual attempt to meet Yogi Adityanath, 33-year-old Shubhawati Devi breached security and stood before the pilot car as the Uttar Pradesh Chief minister's convoy drove down a narrow road in Azamgarh. There was chaos as cops tried to block her - first a constable, then a senior officer and finally, alarmed members of the Chief Minister's security detail.Shubhawati is a community health worker with ASHA or Accredited Social Health Activists, a central government initiative, in partnership with states. ASHA workers have for long been protesting for better pay in Uttar Pradesh and Shubhawati wanted to hand over a memorandum to Chief Minister Adityanath."Why have you ringed him off? We need to meet him, we are not getting paid," she shouted as she struggled and pushed at the security personnel. Her colleague managed to get close to the Chief Minister's car, and Yogi Adityanath, who was riding in the front, opened the door and asked his security personnel to allow the woman to approach.They had a brief conversation, as Yogi Adityanath's supporters shouted slogans, but the memorandum they were carrying was with Shubhawati. She was not allowed to reach the Chief Minster's car, who then drove away. The memorandum fell to the ground in the melee.It was over in about two minutes.Shubhawati lives in the Maharajganj block of Azamgarh district. She has been an ASHA worker - local women are trained to be health educators and promoters in their communities - since 2005. Her husband is unemployed and she has five children - four girls and a boy.ASHA workers are considered to be voluntary workers and they earn anywhere between Rs 1,000 to 2,000 per month based on the tasks they perform. Stipends vary from state to state. In Telangana, for instance, ASHA workers can earn as much as Rs 6,000 per month.