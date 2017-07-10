Protesters March In Darjeeling On 26th Day Of Strike There has been no report of violence since last night in Darjeeling, and police have increased security in all areas of Darjeeling

Supporters of a separate Gorkhaland state marched on the streets in Darjeeling today as their "indefinite" strike entered the 26th day. There have been no report of violence since last night. Police have increased security in all areas of Darjeeling, officials said.Supporters of political parties, wearing their traditional dress, took out processions demanding a separate Gorkhaland state.The Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha or GJM will march later in the day from Darjeeling station to Singhmari via Chowbazar. The GJM will demand withdrawal of security forces from the hills, party sources said. The GJM also wants internet re-enabled in Darjeeling, which has been suspended since June 18.The GJM and non-governmental organisations continued distributing food to people in the hills since supply lines have been blocked due to the strike. Barring medicine shops, all other shops, and schools and colleges are shut.