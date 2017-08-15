'Protect The Environment': Nitish Kumar To Students On Independence Day

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a slew of development projects and schemes for youth, women and minorities on Independence Day. He said the government will not compromise on "rule of law" and assured people that no one will be spared in the alleged embezzlement of government funds by a Bhagalpur-based non-governmental organisation.In his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Mr Kumar said people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward and extremely backward classes can now get contract work of up to Rs 50 lakh in government departments. Earlier, the limit was Rs 15 lakh, he said.Mr Kumar asked people, especially the youth, to protect the environment by undertaking plantation drives. The state government has set a target of increasing forest cover by 15 per cent, which would be increased to 17 per cent later, he said.Mr Kumar said those who used to spend money on liquor are now spending on buying sweets and clothes. Besides this, prohibition in the state has not "adversely" affected revenue collection of the state government, the chief minister said.Students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, extremely backward classes and minorities will continue to get post-matric scholarships, Mr Kumar said. The chief minister said residential schools for minorities will be constructed in districts, adding the government will launch schemes to develop basic infrastructure such as classroom, library and furniture at madrasas approved by Bihar State Madrasa Board."There are people who misused government funds meant for various schemes in a society in Bhagalpur. I assure the people of the state that the guilty, whether they are government or bank employee or any other person, will not be spared at any cost," Mr Kumar said.