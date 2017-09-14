Prominent Assam RTI Activist Akhil Gogoi Arrested

Assam's well-known RTI activist and farmers' leader Akhil Gogoi was on Wednesday arrested for his alleged role in instigating people to take up arms, police said.The development took place a day after Mr Gogoi spoke at a public rally and said that they would go for use of arms on non-fulfillment of their demands and are ready to use 'hangdangs' (swords used by the Ahom Kings) and AK-47s in their movement against the government.Mr Gogoi, who leads a farmers' body called Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, had been a vocal critic of the state's BJP-led government and agitating against its policies on various issues like the government's move to amend the Citizenship Act, 2016, non-implementation of Assam Accord, not providing constitutional rights and protection of indigenous people, construction of Lower Subansiri hydro power dam, among others.Police, however, said that on receipt of the FIR, officer in charge of Moran police station in Dibrugarh district registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigation is on in this regard.