Professor Allegedly Kills Wife, Attempts Suicide In Thane

A professor from a college in Mumbai allegedly killed his wife and later attempted suicide at his residence in Kolsewadi in Kalyan.Sanjay Teli (37) has been admitted to a private hospital at Kalyan and is being treated for the injuries he suffered after he cut veins of his hands and neck in an attempt to end his life, said police PRO Sukhada Narkar.The professor has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC for killing his wife and further probe was on by the Kolsewadi police of Kalyan division, said police.The motive behind the killing is still not known as the injured professor is not in a position to speak at present, said Mr Narkar.It was at around 11.30 am that the professor attacked his wife, Vidya, also 37 who worked with a beauty parlour in the area with a knife and killed her when no one was around.Later he attempted suicide, said police.The two sons of the couple were not at home at the time of the incident, police added.Based on the complaint given by the younger son of the couple, who is a student, police have registered the offence against the professor.