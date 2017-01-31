Process To Bring Back Viijay Mallya From UK Begins Today With CBI Affidavit

The process to extradite business tycoon Vijay Mallya - who is living in the United Kingdom -- is expected to start today, with the Central Bureau of Investigation filing an affidavit in court saying he is a wanted criminal. The move came days after the agency filed a chargesheet against the liquor baron in the Rs 900 crore IDBI loans case. The affidavit will be submitted to the foreign ministry, which will then approach its UK counterparts for the extradition.Mr Mallya has been charged with cheating and conspiracy for defaulting on a 900 crore taken from the IDBI bank in 2009. The 1000-page chargesheet, filed in a Mumbai court on January 24, also says he is an absconder.Wanted in a series of loan default cases, Vijay Mallya has been living in the UK since April. Although there is a non-bailable arrest warrant against him, he has not appeared in front of investigative agencies probing the loan default cases against him.After the chargesheet was filed, he tweeted that there was a witch-hunt against him and that he never misused the money taken as loan for his now defunct Kingfisher airlines.