Actor Ravi Teja Grilled For 10 Hours In Hyderabad Drug Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Hyderabad drug racket on Friday grilled leading Telugu actor Ravi Teja for nearly 10 hours.A four-member team of SIT officials quizzed the actor with regard to the racket busted in July.Ravi who reached Abkari Bhavan, the office of Prohibition and Excise Department of Telangana, around 10 a.m., was questioned about his alleged links with the accused arrested in the case.Popularly known as 'mass Maharaja' in film circles, Ravi was asked if he is addicted to drugs.The actor did not give his body fluid, hair and nail samples. SIT has already clarified that it will collect samples only with the consent of the person questioned.He was also quizzed about drug addiction and peddling by his brother Bharath, who died in a road accident last monthRavi was summoned for questioning after his contact number was found in the call data of Calvin Mascrenhas and Zeeshan Ali, the two key accused arrested in the case.Ravi's mother last week denied the allegations that he uses drugs.He is the ninth Tollywood celebrity to be questioned in the case. SIT questioned actresses Charmme Kaur and Mumaith Khan during in the last two days.