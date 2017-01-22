Priyanka Gandhi Talked to Akhilesh Yadav, Says Congress After Deal

Deal with Samajwadi Party done, said Congress sources ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's manifesto release in Lucknow this morning, capping hectic negotiations that reportedly went on till about 4.30 am on Sunday. The sources said the Samajwadi Party has now agreed to allot 105 of UP's 403 seats for the Congress to contest as its junior partner, up from the 99 offered on Saturday afternoon.The Samajwadi Party is yet to confirm details; Akhilesh Yadav told reporters after releasing the manifesto that the alliance is on."Wrong to suggest lightweights were dealing on behalf of Congress party. Discussion was at highest level- b/w CM (UP),GS I/C & Priyanka Gandhi," tweeted senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel this morning, in what was seen as an effort to credit Priyanka, the daughter of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, with leading the talks with the Samajwadi Party through tricky negotiations and clinching the deal.Ms Vadra was closely involved, reportedly holding detailed discussions with both Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple. But when talks broke down on Saturday, with both sides refusing to yield any more ground, Sonia Gandhi had to reportedly step in to salvage the alliance.Mrs Gandhi's intervention is however stoutly being denied by Congress leaders so that Priyanka Gandhi's role is not undermined. Late last night Ahmed Patel, who is a close aide of the Congress chief and is said to have worked the phones on her behalf, tweeted that he had not called any Samajwadi Party leader.However, a Samajwadi Party leader who was part of the negotiations told NDTV that if the alliance has happened, it is because of Sonia Gandhi's intervention.The Congress has considerably scaled down its demand from the 138 seats that it had asked to contest as negotiations began. It was not known yet whether the Samajwadi Party has thrown in seats for the Congress in Raebareli and Amethi, the parliamentary constituencies of Sonia Gandhi and her son and deputy Rahul Gandhi, as part of the new deal, a major prestige point for the Congress.There are 10 assembly seats in Raebareli and Amethi, seven of which were won by the Samajwadi Party in the last assembly election and two by the Congress. Till Saturday, the Samajwadi Party was clear it would not allot the seats tit had won to the Congress just because of the alliance.A formal announcement of the alliance was expected on Friday, but hours before that Akhilesh Yadav had announced candidates for 209 constituencies which will vote in the first two phases of the UP election, including in his list nine seats that were won by the Congress in the last assembly elections in 2012.The Congress had called that "unfortunate" as the proposed alliance appeared to come undone.UP will vote in seven phases from February 11 next month and results will be announced on March 11.