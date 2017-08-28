Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Recovering From Dengue, Says Hospital

Congress President Sonia Gandhi's daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is undergoing treatment for dengue at a private hospital in New Delhi, is progressively recovering, hospital authorities today said. She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on August 23 and has been recuperating under the care of Dr Arup Basu, Senior Consultant, Department of Chest Medicine."She is convalescing. She has no fever now and her vital parameters and laboratory results are showing progressive recovery," Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management of the hospital, said.Delhi is reeling under the triple sting of vector-borne diseases dengue, chikungunya and malaria, with at least 657 people affected by dengue this season till August 19 in the city, according to a municipal report.A 12-year-old boy had succumbed to dengue on August 1 at the hospital -- the first death due to the vector-borne disease reported in the city this season.Hospital authorities said 59 cases of dengue have been reported at the facility between July 1 and August 16. The number of people affected by malaria this year in Delhi till August 19 has climbed to 412, while the figure for chikungunya stands at 311.