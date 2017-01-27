Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: For Amethi Seat That Congress Wants, Akhilesh Yadav Must Yank A Minister

Priyanka Gandhi, credited with driving an alliance with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and rescuing it from the brink of collapse, is now trying to iron out new complications in their relationship bred in her family's stronghold of Amethi and Raebareli.
Highlights
- Congress wants leader Sanjay Singh's wife, Ameeta, to run for Amethi seat
- Same constituency assigned by Akhilesh Yadav to minister Prajapati
- Priyanka Gandhi leading efforts to resolve the conflict: Sources
Priyanka Gandhi does not hold an official position with the Congress, whose top two bosses are her mother, Sonia, and brother, Rahul.
But for this election in Uttar Pradesh, her party has for the first time ever described her role as pivotal, hard-selling her publicly as the leader who negotiated the crucial partnership with Akhilesh Yadav, without which the Congress would be a bit player in the crucial state.
The Congress and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party careened towards abandoning their alliance over the 10 assembly seats in Raebareli and Amethi which are the parliamentary constituencies of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi respectively. Finally, the Samajwadi Party agreed that the Congress would be allowed to contest half the seats, though it currently holds only two.
The problem is that the Samajwadi Party has picked one of the Amethi seats for its controversial minister, Gayatri Prajapati, who was on stage earlier this week with Akhilesh Yadav at the Chief Minister's first election rally. But the Congress wants this constituency for Ameeta Sinh, whose husband Sanjay Singh, is a top party leader, from the family that was once royalty in the area and is still locally referred to as the Raja of Amethi.
Congress sources said that Priyanka Gandhi, along with Sanjay Singh, has been putting in calls to the Samajwadi Party to request that Mr Prajapati, accused of corruption in a mining scam, withdraw his bid. No luck yet.
The Congress cadre in Amethi and Raebareli has reportedly complained to its top leaders that being assigned just half the seats on Gandhi turf is an insult and should be urgently renegotiated.
The BJP, meanwhile, has chosen Sanjay Singh's first wife, Garima, as its candidate.
In the general election in 2014, the Gandhis were the only Congress MPs to be re-elected.