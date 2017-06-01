Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Gets A Good Review (Finally) - From The Rock Fan Varun Dhawan

News Flash
Varun Dhawan at the screening of Baywatch in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Baywatch is fun in the sand. I laughed throughout," wrote Varun Dhawan
  2. Baywatch releases in India on June 2
  3. Priyanka is currently in London to promote Baywatch
Actress Priyanka Chopra's maiden Hollywood film Baywatch releases in India on June 2 (Friday). The actress is currently busy in promoting the film. Meanwhile, her colleague Varun Dhawan, who watched Baywatch earlier this week during a special screening in Mumbai, reviewed Priyanka's film. "#Baywatch is fun in the sand. @TheRock brings the humour like only he can and @priyankachopra is badass. I laughed throughout," wrote Varun on Twitter. Baywatch stars Priyanka as the antagonist Victoria Leeds. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron co-star with Priyanka in the film. Baywatch released in USA last week. Here's what Varun Dhawan tweeted about Priyanka's Baywatch.
 

Soon, Priyanka and Dwayne Johnson responded in kind.
 
 

Baywatch hasn't been reviewed well by foreign media. At the US box office, the film has been outperformed by Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Meanwhile, amidst promotional duties, Priyanka, 34, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday. The actress was in Berlin for Baywatch Europe premiere.
 


Priyanka was trolled on social media for wearing a dress to meet PM Modi. Twitter found Priyanka's outfit 'unsuitable' for the meeting. However, she replied back to the trolls with a picture of herself and mother Madhu Chopra on Instagram, wearing short dresses.
 
 

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



She was also attacked on Twitter for taking selfies at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.
 

Priyanka left for London on Wednesday night and will promote Baywatch there now.

Priyanka is already a star in Hollywood, she also features in American television series Quantico, which is in its third season.
 

