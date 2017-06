Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Gets A Good Review (Finally) - From The Rock Fan Varun Dhawan

Highlights "Baywatch is fun in the sand. I laughed throughout," wrote Varun Dhawan Baywatch releases in India on June 2 Priyanka is currently in London to promote Baywatch

#baywatch is fun in the sand. @TheRock brings the humour like only he can and @priyankachopra is badass. I laughed throughout. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2017

Thank you @Varun_dvn I'm so glad u felt that way!Our fun mad action comedy releasing around the world #1dayforBaywatch@TheRockhttps://t.co/j58TfwsukD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2017

Thank you brotha! Me and @priyankachopra talked about how much you (and India) will enjoy the movie. Fun is the key word. #Baywatchhttps://t.co/MblDsKynjp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 31, 2017

Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

Legs for days.... #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

@priyankachopra I used to think of you as a sensible person till I saw your posted selfies at holocaust memorial — Vakul Garg (@vakulgarg) May 30, 2017

Actress Priyanka Chopra's maiden Hollywood film Baywatch releases in India on June 2 (Friday). The actress is currently busy in promoting the film. Meanwhile, her colleague Varun Dhawan, who watchedearlier this week during a special screening in Mumbai, reviewed Priyanka's film. "#Baywatch is fun in the sand. @TheRock brings the humour like only he can and @priyankachopra is badass. I laughed throughout," wrote Varun on Twitter.stars Priyanka as the antagonist Victoria Leeds. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron co-star with Priyanka in the film. Baywatch released in USA last week . Here's what Varun Dhawan tweeted about Priyanka'sSoon, Priyanka and Dwayne Johnson responded in kind. Baywatch hasn't been reviewed well by foreign media . At the US box office, the film has been outperformed by Johnny Depp'sMeanwhile, amidst promotional duties, Priyanka, 34, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday. The actress was in Berlin forEurope premiere.Priyanka was trolled on social media for wearing a dress to meet PM Modi. Twitter found Priyanka's outfit 'unsuitable' for the meeting. However, she replied back to the trolls with a picture of herself and mother Madhu Chopra on Instagram, wearing short dresses.She was also attacked on Twitter for t aking selfies at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin Priyanka left for London on Wednesday night and will promotethere now.Priyanka is already a star in Hollywood, she also features in American television series, which is in its third season.