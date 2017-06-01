Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch Gets A Good Review (Finally) - From The Rock Fan Varun Dhawan

Highlights
- "Baywatch is fun in the sand. I laughed throughout," wrote Varun Dhawan
- Baywatch releases in India on June 2
- Priyanka is currently in London to promote Baywatch
#baywatch is fun in the sand. @TheRock brings the humour like only he can and @priyankachopra is badass. I laughed throughout.— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2017
Soon, Priyanka and Dwayne Johnson responded in kind.
Thank you @Varun_dvn I'm so glad u felt that way!Our fun mad action comedy releasing around the world #1dayforBaywatch@TheRockhttps://t.co/j58TfwsukD— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2017
Thank you brotha! Me and @priyankachopra talked about how much you (and India) will enjoy the movie. Fun is the key word. #Baywatchhttps://t.co/MblDsKynjp— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 31, 2017
Baywatch hasn't been reviewed well by foreign media. At the US box office, the film has been outperformed by Johnny Depp's Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
Meanwhile, amidst promotional duties, Priyanka, 34, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday. The actress was in Berlin for Baywatch Europe premiere.
Priyanka was trolled on social media for wearing a dress to meet PM Modi. Twitter found Priyanka's outfit 'unsuitable' for the meeting. However, she replied back to the trolls with a picture of herself and mother Madhu Chopra on Instagram, wearing short dresses.
She was also attacked on Twitter for taking selfies at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.
@priyankachopra I used to think of you as a sensible person till I saw your posted selfies at holocaust memorial— Vakul Garg (@vakulgarg) May 30, 2017
Priyanka left for London on Wednesday night and will promote Baywatch there now.
Priyanka is already a star in Hollywood, she also features in American television series Quantico, which is in its third season.