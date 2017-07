Priyanka Chopra Turned 35 On The Beach. Inside Her Family-Only Party

Highlights Priyanka celebrated her 35th birthday on a beach with her family 'Feeling very blessed and loved,' Priyanka wrote on Instagram The Chopras are on a vacation and Priyanka keeps her fans updated

Island girl... feeling very blessed and loved. Thank you to everyone for your wonderful wishes... it means the world to me to know so much love.. needed it! . #grateful A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Dekhti hai ... jis tarah se teri nazrein.. mujhein.. main khud Ko chupaon kahaan... #birthdayfeels A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Posers... #thechopravacation #familyfirst #birthdayfeels@siddharthchopra89 @madhuchopra A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 17, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Mermaid under the stars... #birthdayfeels #thechopravacation A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 16, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

When a shark, stingray and a birthday girl make friends.. #foodlovers #thechopravacation @tam2cul Pic courtesy @siddharthchopra89 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

Priyanka Chopra's 35th birthday was well spent, her Instagram updates are proof. Priyanka's mother organised a surprise for her - 'Happy B'Day PC' was engraved on the beach and it was lit up with candles - which was truly a spectacle. Priyanka instagrammed a picture of herself standing beside the sand art and captioned it: "Thank you @madhuchopra for the lovely surprise! (sic)." In another post, she wrote: "Island girl... feeling very blessed and loved. Thank you to everyone for your wonderful wishes... it means the world to me to know so much love.. needed it! . #grateful (sic)." Here are glimpses of Priyanka's family-only birthday party from Tuesday night.Priyanka Chopra is currently out on a vacation with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth in a beachside location. Priyanka regularly updates her fans by posting pictures from '#TheChopraVacation,' which are simply amazing. Here's how the trip started:On the eve of her birthday, Priyanka 'made friends with a shark and a stingray':Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Hollywood film, co-starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Priyanka was recently spotted filming her second Hollywood project -. She's also signed up for an independent film titledSometime after her vacation, Priyanka will reprise the role of Alex Parrish in television show, which made her a household name in USA., despite low ratings and viewership, was renewed for a third season in May last year.In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in talks for making a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom she's worked twice before inand