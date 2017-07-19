Priyanka Chopra Turned 35 On The Beach. Inside Her Family-Only Party

Priyanka Chopra's 35th birthday was well spent, her Instagram updates are proof. Priyanka's mother organised a surprise for her - 'Happy B'Day PC' was engraved on the beach and it was lit up with candles - which was truly a spectacle. Priyanka instagrammed a picture of herself standing beside the sand art and captioned it: "Thank you @madhuchopra for the lovely surprise! (sic)." In another post, she wrote: "Island girl... feeling very blessed and loved. Thank you to everyone for your wonderful wishes... it means the world to me to know so much love.. needed it! . #grateful (sic)." Here are glimpses of Priyanka's family-only birthday party from Tuesday night.
Highlights
- Priyanka celebrated her 35th birthday on a beach with her family
- 'Feeling very blessed and loved,' Priyanka wrote on Instagram
- The Chopras are on a vacation and Priyanka keeps her fans updated
Priyanka Chopra is currently out on a vacation with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth in a beachside location. Priyanka regularly updates her fans by posting pictures from '#TheChopraVacation,' which are simply amazing. Here's how the trip started:
On the eve of her birthday, Priyanka 'made friends with a shark and a stingray':
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Hollywood film Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Priyanka was recently spotted filming her second Hollywood project - Isn't It Romantic. She's also signed up for an independent film titled A Kid Like Jake.
Sometime after her vacation, Priyanka will reprise the role of Alex Parrish in television show Quantico, which made her a household name in USA. Quantico, despite low ratings and viewership, was renewed for a third season in May last year.
In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in talks for making a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom she's worked twice before in Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani.