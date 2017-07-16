Priyanka Chopra Is Off On An Vacation With Her Family To Celebrate Her Birthday

Actress Priyanka Chopra may have skipped the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards this year but the actress is all set to celebrate her 36th birthday on July 18 with her family. Priyanka Chopra recently shared a few pictures on Instagram, where she can be seen having a great time with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth. The Mujhse Shaadi Karogi actress captioned the image as: "Happy family vacaaaaayyyyy.. #Chopra'sOut @siddharthchopra89 @madhuchopra." Priyanka also posted a photograph of their passports, captioned: "That is 3 people's passports!! A well-travelled family I must say.. whaaaaaaa? @siddharthchopra89 @madhuchopra." Well, we will definitely look forward to more pictures from her travel diaries.
Priyanka Chopra returned to India from New York on July 13. She was welcomed at the airport by fans and paparazzi.
Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut with Seth Gordon's Baywatch this year. She was currently spotted on the sets of her third Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic. The Don actress will co-star with Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth in the film.
Priyanka is also shooting for Silas Howard's A Kid Like Jake, co-starring actors Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and Claire Danes (Homeland).
Priyanka, who became a popular face in the west after she starred in the American TV series Quantico as FBI recruit Alex Parrish, will reportedly soon begin shooting for the third season of the show soon.
Priyanka Chopra's last Bollywood venture was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal. As per reports, the Kaminey actress has signed a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, titled Gustakhiyan, in which she will play the role of writer-poetess Amrita Pritam. She will also feature in the biopic of late astronaut Kalpana Chawla.