Priyanka Chopra Is Mumbai-Bound. Posts A 'Super Excited' Selfie

Baywatch is Priyanka's first Hollywood film. She stars as the prime antagonist Victoria Leeds in the film directed by Seth Gordon. She co-stars with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac Efron. Baywatch released in US on May 26 and in India, Priyanka's debut Hollywood film hit the screens on June 2.
During her stay in the US, Priyanka also shot for a clothing brand advert, where she features with rapper Wiz Khalifa, American model Christie Brinkley, actress Yara Shahidi, Olympic athlete Miles Chamley-Watson, TV star Jonathan Groff and others.
Proud to stand with these amazing people from such diverse backgrounds and achievements... so cool to have worked with them towards #BridgingTheGap, and we ask that you do too. #UnitedWeStand @Gap @adwoaaboah @wizkhalifa @warukatta @ellenghr @msalekwek @iammariaborges @dreads_of_a_mink @golden_barbie @yarashahidi @christiebrinkley @jonathangroff @mchamleywatson @lineisymontero
Priyanka also stars in American television series Quantico, where she portrays the role of Alex Parrish, a FBI recruit.
Meanwhile, mid-day reports that Priyanka's next Hindi film will be a biopic on writer-poet Amrita Pritam. The film will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom Priyanka worked in Bajirao Mastani. "In all likelihood, Priyanka's trip will culminate in the project being locked. An official announcement, however, will be made only after the male lead (for the part of legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi) is cast," mid-day quoted a source as saying.
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Prakash Jha's 2016 film Jai GangaaJal.