Priyanka Chopra Is Busy With Many Things. Here's One (For Which She's Trending)

Here's Priyanka and the rest of the team being fabulous in blue and white.
Proud to stand with these amazing people from such diverse backgrounds and achievements... so cool to have worked with them towards #BridgingTheGap, and we ask that you do too. #UnitedWeStand @Gap @adwoaaboah @wizkhalifa @warukatta @ellenghr @msalekwek @iammariaborges @dreads_of_a_mink @golden_barbie @yarashahidi @christiebrinkley @jonathangroff @mchamleywatson @lineisymontero
'Bridging The Gap' is actually the motto of the ad campaign, which interested Priyanka to take up the project. In a BTS video, she says, "I think bridging the gap is exactly what the world needs right now. That's why I was so excited about being a part of this". "Celebrating out differences doesn't necessarily mean we need to be different," she added.
Here's the full advert:
Recently, Priyanka Chopra appears to be associating herself to projects outside Hollywood and American TV. She recently attended a fashion awards in New York and hung out with celebrated designer Michael Kors. Her weekend was spent catching up with Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner and Kate Mara at a polo match in New Jersey.
Back home, Priyanka is yet to make an announcement about her upcoming projects. She is currently in New York and is expected to begin shooting for the third season of Quantico, the TV show she headlines as Alex Parrish. Her Hollywood debut Baywatch hit American theatres on May 26 and released in India on June 2. She co-stars with Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch.