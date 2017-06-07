Priyanka Chopra Is Busy With Many Things. Here's One (For Which She's Trending)

Accompanying Priyanka Chopra on the spotless dance floor are names like rapper Wiz Khalifa, American model Christie Brinkley, Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi, Olympic athlete Miles Chamley-Watson, TV star Jonathan Groff and British-Sudanese model Alek Wek

All India | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2017 16:43 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Priyanka Chopra Is Busy With Many Things. Here's One (For Which She's Trending)

Priyanka Chopra from the sets of the advert (courtesy gap)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'I was so excited about being a part of this,' said Priyanka
  2. She shared pics and videos from the sets of the advert
  3. Priyanka features with Wiz Khalifa and other celebs in the video
A new advert for American clothing label GAP is proof of Priyanka Chopra's growing popularity in the West. The 34-year-old actress features in the delightful new advert, which is set to Boney M's Sunny. But Priyanka is not grooving alone. Accompanying her on the spotless dance floor are names like rapper Wiz Khalifa, American model Christie Brinkley, Black-ish actress Yara Shahidi, Olympic athlete Miles Chamley-Watson, TV star Jonathan Groff and British-Sudanese model Alek Wek. Priyanka really had a lot of fun shooting for the ad campaign, as revealed on her Instagram. "Proud to stand with these amazing people from such diverse backgrounds and achievements. So cool to have worked with them towards #BridgingTheGap," Priyanka Instagrammed.

Here's Priyanka and the rest of the team being fabulous in blue and white.
 


'Bridging The Gap' is actually the motto of the ad campaign, which interested Priyanka to take up the project. In a BTS video, she says, "I think bridging the gap is exactly what the world needs right now. That's why I was so excited about being a part of this". "Celebrating out differences doesn't necessarily mean we need to be different," she added.
 

 


Here's the full advert:
 

Recently, Priyanka Chopra appears to be associating herself to projects outside Hollywood and American TV. She recently attended a fashion awards in New York and hung out with celebrated designer Michael Kors. Her weekend was spent catching up with Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner and Kate Mara at a polo match in New Jersey.

Back home, Priyanka is yet to make an announcement about her upcoming projects. She is currently in New York and is expected to begin shooting for the third season of Quantico, the TV show she headlines as Alex Parrish. Her Hollywood debut Baywatch hit American theatres on May 26 and released in India on June 2. She co-stars with Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READProtesting Madhya Pradesh Farmers Chase Officer After 5 Killed: 10 Facts
priyanka chopraGAP advertpriyanka chopra ad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BaywatchA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................